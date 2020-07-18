Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUNISING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Tourists and residents alike were able to receive no-cost COVID-19 testing from the comfort of their car in Munising, Michigan on July 18, 2020. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:38
    Photo ID: 6284273
    VIRIN: 200718-Z-FY465-119
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 161.82 KB
    Location: MUNISING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A vacation for some, testing for all [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

