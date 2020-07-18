Tourists and residents alike were able to receive no-cost COVID-19 testing from the comfort of their car in Munising, Michigan on July 18, 2020. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
A vacation for some, testing for all
