U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Masterson, admin law and admin separation noncommissioned officer in charge, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, exits the water while conducting helicopter underwater egress training aboard MCBH, July 22, 2020. The purpose of this training is to prepare service members for an emergency exit in case of a crash landing into water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:36 Photo ID: 6284266 VIRIN: 200722-M-RM278-0009 Resolution: 2936x1957 Size: 738.06 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.