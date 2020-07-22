Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training [Image 3 of 5]

    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Marine aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, surfaces out of the water while conducting helicopter underwater egress training, MCBH, July 22, 2020. The purpose of this training is to prepare service members for an emergency exit in case of a crash landing into water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:43
    Photo ID: 6284262
    VIRIN: 200722-M-RM278-0007
    Resolution: 2795x1863
    Size: 589.87 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training
    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training
    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training
    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training
    Just Breathe: Hawaii Marines conduct helo dunker training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Helo Dunker
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT