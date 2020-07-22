Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 22, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from the USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) after a replenishment-at-sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 18:39
    Photo ID: 6284228
    VIRIN: 200722-N-AJ005-1060
    Resolution: 4888x3491
    Size: 750.17 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT