PHILIPPINE SEA (July 22, 2020) Seaman Elliot Amerdi, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), prepares a phone and distance line for a replenishment-at-sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 18:39 Photo ID: 6284223 VIRIN: 200722-N-AJ005-1002 Resolution: 4888x3491 Size: 771.74 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.