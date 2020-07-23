EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Devin Sisouphonh, from San Diego, checks a sounding tube for water aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 18:34 Photo ID: 6284212 VIRIN: 200723-N-CZ893-1061 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 829.54 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Checks Sounding Tube [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.