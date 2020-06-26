Beale EOD Technicians

Staff Sgt. Andrew Boyce, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team member, overlooks the EOD range during routine training at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 26, 2020.



EOD performs operations to protect personnel, resources, and the environment from the effects of hazardous explosive ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction which may include; incendiary, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Dakota B. Carter)

