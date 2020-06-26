Beale EOD Technicians

Master Sgt. Mark Brady, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Operations Section Chief, lowers the flag at the EOD range after routine training at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 26, 2020.



EOD performs operations to protect personnel, resources, and the environment from the effects of hazardous explosive ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction which may include; incendiary, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Dakota B. Carter)

