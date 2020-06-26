Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale EOD Technicians [Image 2 of 2]

    Beale EOD Technicians

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Mark Brady, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Operations Section Chief, lowers the flag at the EOD range after routine training at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 26, 2020.

    EOD performs operations to protect personnel, resources, and the environment from the effects of hazardous explosive ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction which may include; incendiary, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Dakota B. Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale EOD Technicians [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detonations
    Beale
    EOD
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    EOD Range
    Reece Town
    EOD Flag

