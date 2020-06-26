Master Sgt. Mark Brady, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Operations Section Chief, lowers the flag at the EOD range after routine training at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 26, 2020.
EOD performs operations to protect personnel, resources, and the environment from the effects of hazardous explosive ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction which may include; incendiary, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Dakota B. Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 18:15
|Photo ID:
|6284169
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-IH091-1030
|Resolution:
|7461x4820
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale EOD Technicians [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
