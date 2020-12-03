U.S. Navy Master at Arms First Class Jackie Lansing (right) and Master at Arms First Class Adam Meyers (left) stand ready to patrol the harbor March 12, 2020. Members of the 628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Team provide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a close-up perspective to help them evaluate the condition and needed repairs for harbor warning signs. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6284142 VIRIN: 200312-F-DA103-0784 Resolution: 4096x2720 Size: 1.46 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Assists U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.