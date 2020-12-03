628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Assists U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Engineer Molly Holt observes and documents from the harbor patrol vessel March 12, 2020. Members of the 628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Team provide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a close-up perspective to help them evaluate the condition and needed repairs for harbor warning signs. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)
