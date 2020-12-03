Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Assists U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 6 of 7]

    628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Assists U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Engineer Molly Holt observes and documents from the harbor patrol vessel March 12, 2020. Members of the 628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Team provide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a close-up perspective to help them evaluate the condition and needed repairs for harbor warning signs. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

