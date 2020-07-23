AFDW holds virtual commander's call

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, Air Force District of Washington command chief, answers a question during the first virtual AFDW Commander's Call at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael B. Keller)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6284139
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-SF570-031
|Resolution:
|4347x2898
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
