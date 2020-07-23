Maj. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, right, Air Force District of Washington commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, AFDW command chief, clap for quarterly award winners during the first virtual AFDW Commander's Call at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael B. Keller)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6284136
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-SF570-017
|Resolution:
|4389x2926
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFDW holds virtual commander's call [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT