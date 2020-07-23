Maj. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, right, Air Force District of Washington commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, AFDW command chief, clap for quarterly award winners during the first virtual AFDW Commander's Call at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael B. Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 17:40 Photo ID: 6284136 VIRIN: 200723-F-SF570-017 Resolution: 4389x2926 Size: 3.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFDW holds virtual commander's call [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.