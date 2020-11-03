Logistics and Readiness Squadron Maintains Mission Superiority During Coronavirus Outbreak.

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC — U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Lorenzo Frausto examines a gas mask to ensure proper cleanliness and storage on March 11, 2020. Members of the 628th Logisitics and Readiness Squadron prepare personal protective equipment for reissue. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
by TSgt Robert Harnden