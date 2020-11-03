Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics and Readiness Squadron Maintains Mission Superiority During Coronavirus Outbreak. [Image 3 of 3]

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC — U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Louis Unger examines a training chemical protective suit for proper cleanliness and storage March 11, 2020. Members of the 628th Logistics and Readiness Squadron prepare personal protective equipment for reissue. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6284104
    VIRIN: 200311-F-DA103-0076
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics and Readiness Squadron Maintains Mission Superiority During Coronavirus Outbreak. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    628th Logistics and Readiness Squadron Maintains Mission Superiority During Coronavirus Outbreak
    628th Logistics &amp; Readiness Squadron Prepares for COVID-19

    Gas Masks
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    COMCAM
    Joint Base Charleston
    3N0X6
    Coronavirus
    628th Logistics and Readiness Squadron
    Staff Sergeant Louis Unger
    Staff Sergeant Lorenzo Frausto

