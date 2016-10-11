Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bernstein, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s senior medical officer, has been selected to be the American Academy of Family Physicians’ next delegate to the American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 12:20
|Photo ID:
|6283565
|VIRIN:
|180117-N-AW702-100
|Resolution:
|1393x1742
|Size:
|127.4 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section, by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville physician selected as delegate to American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section
LEAVE A COMMENT