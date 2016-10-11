Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bernstein, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s senior medical officer, has been selected to be the American Academy of Family Physicians’ next delegate to the American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    American Academy of Family Physicians
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bernstein
    American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section
    NMRTC Mayport

