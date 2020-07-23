Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville physician selected as delegate to American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Story by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    The American Academy of Family Physicians has selected Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Bernstein, Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport’s senior medical officer, to be its next delegate to the American Medical Association’s Young Physicians Section.

    AMA’s Young Physicians Section represents physicians who are under 40 years of age, or who are in their first eight years of professional practice.

    Bernstein will join representatives from all states, and nearly 40 other specialty society representatives, to consider health policy issues, specifically those of concern to young practicing physicians.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville (and its five branch health clinics) serves 163,000 active-duty, family members, and retired service members, including 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (and its five units) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.

