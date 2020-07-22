Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Announces 2019 Bingham Award Winners

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and Greg Thomas, Vice President, NEXCOM Store Operations announce the 2019 Bingham Award winners in a virtual ceremony on July 22, 2020. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

