NEXCOM Announces 2019 Bingham Award Winners

Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and Greg Thomas, Vice President, NEXCOM Store Operations announce the 2019 Bingham Award winners in a virtual ceremony on July 22, 2020. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

