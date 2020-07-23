NEXCOM Announces 2019 Bingham Award Winners

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and Greg...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and Greg Thomas, Vice President, NEXCOM Store Operations announce the 2019 Bingham Award winners in a virtual ceremony on July 22, 2020. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2019 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.



“What makes the Bingham Award so special and unique is that it is presented to both the NEX and the local command as a recognition of their partnership and commitment to support the quality of life of our military communities,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Our Sailors need the NEX, but the NEX needs the encouragement and partnership of the base and its leadership in order to do what we do best which is to support our Sailors and military families throughout every stage in their military career and beyond.”



The 2019 Bingham Award winners and runners-up are:



Sales above $60 million (Category 1)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Bahrain

Runner Up: Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan



Sales $31 - $60 million (Category 2)

Winner: Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Wash.

Runner Up: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Mini Marts (excl. Kauai)



Sales $20 - $31 million (Category 3)

Winner: Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Wash.

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aviation Plaza



Sales $12 - $20 million (Category 4)

Winner: Camp Lemonnier, Africa, NEX Djibouti

Runner Up: U.S. Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan



Sales $4 - $12 million (Category 5)

Winner: Naval Hospital Guam

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Monterey, Calif.



Sales $2.3 - $4 million (Category 6)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Washington Navy Yard

Runner Up: Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va.



Sales $1.6 - $2.3 million (Category 7)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Va.

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Mini Mart, Norfolk, Va.



Sales $700,000 - $1.6 million (Category 8)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md.

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pa.



Sales less than $700,000 (Category 9)

Winner: Naval Support Facility Romania

Runner Up: Athens Embassy



The Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Captain W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Captain Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.