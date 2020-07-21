Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 2d Cavalry Regiment conducts its regimental change of command ceremony with opening remarks from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the commanding general, 7th Army Training Command, at the Reed Field in Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2020. The purpose of the ceremony is to welcome the incoming commander, Col. Joseph Ewers (far right), the 81st colonel of the regiment, 2CR, and honor the outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Hough (far left), the 80th colonel of the regiment, 2CR. (U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6283279
    VIRIN: 200721-A-EO786-0054
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Vilseck
    Change of Command
    2d Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT