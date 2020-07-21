2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

The 2d Cavalry Regiment conducts its regimental change of command ceremony with opening remarks from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the commanding general, 7th Army Training Command, at the Reed Field in Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2020. The purpose of the ceremony is to welcome the incoming commander, Col. Joseph Ewers (far right), the 81st colonel of the regiment, 2CR, and honor the outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Hough (far left), the 80th colonel of the regiment, 2CR. (U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

