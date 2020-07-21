2d Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Joseph Ewers (left), the 81st colonel of the regiment, 2d Cavalry Regiment, takes the unit colors during the regimental change of command ceremony at the Reed Field in Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2020. The purpose of the ceremony is to welcome the incoming commander and honor the outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Hough (far right), the 80th colonel of the regiment, 2CR. (U.S. Army photo by Matthias Fruth)

