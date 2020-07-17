Airman prevents flightline disaster, nominated for Chainbreaker Award

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Erron Sayas, 52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, looks out of the air traffic control tower at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2020. Sayas earned a nomination for the Chainbreaker Award for his actions in preventing a disaster on the flightline between a C-17 Globemaster III and a flightline sweeper vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

