    Airman prevents flightline disaster, nominated for Chainbreaker Award [Image 1 of 2]

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erron Sayas, 52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, poses for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2020. Sayas is credited for preventing a disaster on the flightline between a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and a flightline sweeper vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 08:36
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
