U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erron Sayas, 52nd Operational Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, poses for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2020. Sayas is credited for preventing a disaster on the flightline between a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and a flightline sweeper vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alison Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6283249
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-FW957-1330
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman prevents flightline disaster, nominated for Chainbreaker Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alison Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman prevents flightline disaster, nominated for Chainbreaker Award
