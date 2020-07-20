Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett Sailor Reenlists in Indian Ocean [Image 1 of 2]

    Sterett Sailor Reenlists in Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200720-N-NC885-3011 Indian Ocean (July 20, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Kaleo Paulino, from Oak Harbor, Wash., poses with Cmdr. Andrew Koy, from Bellville, Texas, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), after reenlisting in the Navy. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), along with Indian Navy ships Rana, Sahyadri, Shivalik and Kamorta, are currently participating in a cooperative deployment in the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett Sailor Reenlists in Indian Ocean [Image 2 of 2], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

