Sterett Sailor Reenlists in Indian Ocean

200720-N-NC885-3007 Indian Ocean (July 20, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Kaleo Paulino, from Oak Harbor, Wash., receives his certificate of reenlistment from Lt. David Jimenez, from Long Beach, Calif., onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), along with Indian Navy ships Rana, Sahyadri, Shivalik and Kamorta, are currently participating in a cooperative deployment in the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

