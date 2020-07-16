Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 Conduct a Certification Exercise

NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (July 16, 2020) Personnel attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 prepare a Mark 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) for launch and recovery in Crescent Harbor near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., during a Certification Exercise (CERTEX), July 16. As part of the CERTEX, elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 demonstrated their ability to maintain freedom of navigation and sea control of key waterways by clearing inert mines in Crescent Harbor and the Saratoga Passage. U.S. Navy EOD is the world’s premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and nation can fight and win wherever, whenever and however it chooses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca/Released) 200716-N-HC646-0135

