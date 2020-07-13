Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 Conduct a Certification Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 Conduct a Certification Exercise

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Cuenca 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (July 16, 2020) Lt. Nick Woods, attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, controls a Mark II Talon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) during a Certification Exercise (CERTEX) on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., July 16. Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 qualified as ready for future operational deployments during the CERTEX, which centered on integrating the two units’ Sailors with a goal of building a cohesiveness that will help them counter undersea threats and contribute to winning the high-end fight once deployed in support of Navy and geographic combatant command mission priorities. U.S. Navy EOD is the world’s premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and nation can fight and win wherever, whenever and however it chooses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca/Released) 200716-N-HC646-0015

