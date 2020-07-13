NAS WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (July 16, 2020) Lt. Nick Woods, attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, controls a Mark II Talon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) during a Certification Exercise (CERTEX) on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., July 16. Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 qualified as ready for future operational deployments during the CERTEX, which centered on integrating the two units’ Sailors with a goal of building a cohesiveness that will help them counter undersea threats and contribute to winning the high-end fight once deployed in support of Navy and geographic combatant command mission priorities. U.S. Navy EOD is the world’s premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and nation can fight and win wherever, whenever and however it chooses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca/Released) 200716-N-HC646-0015

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:44 Photo ID: 6282936 VIRIN: 200716-N-HC646-0015 Resolution: 3841x2230 Size: 1.75 MB Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Elements of EODMU-1 and EODMU-5 Conduct a Certification Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.