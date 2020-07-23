AIMD Sailor performs maintenance

200723-N-VI040-1011 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 23,2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Reanne Rodriguez from Las Vegas, Nevada prepares to break down a rotor brake cylinder for maintenance in the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan July 23, 2020. AIMD's mission is to maximize repair capability by providing high-quality maintenance repair, restoration, fabrication, and support services for all Shipboard and Strike Force asset customers while incorporating AIRSpeed principles in support of Cost-Wise Readiness and Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)
|07.23.2020
|07.22.2020 22:52
|KANAGAWA, JP
