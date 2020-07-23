Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    200723-N-VI040-1004 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 23,2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Reanne Rodriguez from Las Vegas, Nevada prepares to break down a rotor brake cylinder for maintenance in the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan July 23, 2020. AIMD's mission is to maximize repair capability by providing high-quality maintenance repair, restoration, fabrication, and support services for all Shipboard and Strike Force asset customers while incorporating AIRSpeed principles in support of Cost-Wise Readiness and Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIMD Sailor performs maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    AIMD
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department

