Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to 816 Squadron of the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a tri-lateral photo exercise. Tri-lateral exercises between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Australian Defense Force (ADF) and the U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

