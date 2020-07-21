Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX [Image 7 of 7]

    Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.21.2020

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200721-N-VF045-1053
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to 816 Squadron of the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a tri-lateral photo exercise. Tri-lateral exercises between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Australian Defense Force (ADF) and the U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

