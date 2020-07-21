200721-N-VF045-1110

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) Ens. David Falloure, from Houston, uses a rangefinder to determine the ship's distance to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153), left, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116) from the port bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a trilateral photo exercise. Trilateral exercises between the JMSDF, Australian Defense Force (ADF) and the U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:08 Photo ID: 6282818 VIRIN: 200721-N-VF045-1110 Resolution: 5118x3656 Size: 830.98 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.