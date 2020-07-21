Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX [Image 5 of 7]

    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200721-N-VF045-1110
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) Ens. David Falloure, from Houston, uses a rangefinder to determine the ship's distance to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153), left, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116) from the port bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a trilateral photo exercise. Trilateral exercises between the JMSDF, Australian Defense Force (ADF) and the U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 21:08
    Photo ID: 6282818
    VIRIN: 200721-N-VF045-1110
    Resolution: 5118x3656
    Size: 830.98 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX
    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX
    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX
    Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX
    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX
    Antietam Participates in PHOTOEX
    Mustin Participates in PHOTOEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rangefinder
    USS Antietam
    ran
    trilateral
    CG 54
    antietam sailors
    TRILAT2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT