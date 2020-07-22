Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Whiteman leaders render a farewell salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper spoke with base leaders and personnel to get a firsthand understanding of the combat readiness of the Air Force's only B-2 Spirit base, including development and employment of the B-2's combat capability as part of Air Force Global Strike Command. Esper also met with Airmen to discuss diversity and inclusion in the ranks — as he has done at DOD installations around the world in the last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 20:41
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

