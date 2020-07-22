U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB

Team Whiteman leaders render a farewell salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. Esper spoke with base leaders and personnel to get a firsthand understanding of the combat readiness of the Air Force's only B-2 Spirit base, including development and employment of the B-2's combat capability as part of Air Force Global Strike Command. Esper also met with Airmen to discuss diversity and inclusion in the ranks — as he has done at DOD installations around the world in the last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley)

