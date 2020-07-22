U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB

U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks with 509th and 131st Bomb Wing maintainers during a visit at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. During his visit Esper received an in-person introduction to various aspects of Team Whiteman's mission, total-force integration with its Air National Guard partner unit and maintenance of B-2 Spirit combat readiness during COVID-19. Esper met with Airmen to discuss diversity and inclusion in the ranks — as he has done at DOD installations around the world in the last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley)
07.22.2020
|07.22.2020 20:37
|6282794
|200722-F-WU042-1003
|4327x6058
|18.85 MB
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|2
|2
|0
