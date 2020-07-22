Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks with 509th and 131st Bomb Wing maintainers during a visit at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 22, 2020. During his visit Esper received an in-person introduction to various aspects of Team Whiteman's mission, total-force integration with its Air National Guard partner unit and maintenance of B-2 Spirit combat readiness during COVID-19. Esper met with Airmen to discuss diversity and inclusion in the ranks — as he has done at DOD installations around the world in the last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper visits Whiteman AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

