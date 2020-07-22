Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Senior Enlisted Adviser Participates in Enlisted Heritage Event [Image 11 of 12]

    Space Force Senior Enlisted Adviser Participates in Enlisted Heritage Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The senior enlisted advisor of the United States Space Force and command senior enlisted leader of United States Space Command, Chief Master Sergeant Roger A. Towberman, wears his face mask that says “Give Me Some Space,” before participating in an online enlisted heritage event, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 19:03
    Photo ID: 6282713
    VIRIN: 200722-D-BN624-0226
    Resolution: 5658x3772
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Senior Enlisted Adviser Participates in Enlisted Heritage Event [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    enlisted heritage
    Space Force

