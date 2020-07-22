Space Force Senior Enlisted Adviser Participates in Enlisted Heritage Event

The senior enlisted advisor of the United States Space Force and command senior enlisted leader of United States Space Command, Chief Master Sergeant Roger A. Towberman, wears his face mask that says “Give Me Some Space,” before participating in an online enlisted heritage event, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

