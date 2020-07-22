Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIR Deputy Commander Briefs Media from Baghdad [Image 9 of 12]

    OIR Deputy Commander Briefs Media from Baghdad

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Department of Defense spokesperson Navy Cdr. Jessica McNulty moderates a media briefing in the Pentagon, as deputy commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, provides an update from Baghdad on the ISIS threat and coalition activities, via video in the Pentagon Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    This work, OIR Deputy Commander Briefs Media from Baghdad [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

