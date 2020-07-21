MEDEVAC evening flight

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conducts an evening flight at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Smith)
|07.21.2020
|07.22.2020 18:24
|6282681
|200722-Z-IK914-301
|4096x2731
|1.12 MB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|8
|0
|0
