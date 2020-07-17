Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTTC Shelar Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    CTTC Shelar Reenlistment Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher M Cavagnaro 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Lt. Cmdr. Griffin Saving, from Iron River, Mich., right, administers the oath of enlistment to Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Adam Shelar, from Greensboro, N.C., during a reenlistment ceremony. Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTTC Shelar Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    CSG-15

