CTTC Shelar Reenlistment Ceremony

Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Adam Shelar, from Greensboro, N.C., left, gives remarks to Lt. Cmdr. Griffin Saving, from Iron River, Mich., and Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 crew during his reenlistment ceremony. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

