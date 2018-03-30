Mr. Scott Matthews, a T-38 maintenance crew member assigned to Hanger 40 doc 2, Seals a T-38 wing to prevent corrosion, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, July 14, 2020. A T-38 flies at a top speed of 858mph, and cruses at approximately 350mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 12:41
|Photo ID:
|6282192
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-RI984-0002
|Resolution:
|2518x1500
|Size:
|746.37 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers
LEAVE A COMMENT