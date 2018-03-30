Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers [Image 3 of 4]

    12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2018

    Mr. Scott Matthews, a T-38 maintenance crew member assigned to Hanger 40 doc 2, Seals a T-38 wing to prevent corrosion, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, July 14, 2020. A T-38 flies at a top speed of 858mph, and cruses at approximately 350mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyler McQuiston)

    NAS Pensacola
    AETC
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    12th Maintenance Group
    Covid-19

