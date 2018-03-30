Mr. Ben Garcia, a T-38 maintainer, Coats a T-38’s left wing with a sealing solvent, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, July 14, 2020. The T-38 aircrafts where produced between 1961-1972, and are maintained to functionally fly today. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyler McQuiston)
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, 12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
12th MXG continues to support flying mission while protecting its workers
