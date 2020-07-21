200721-N-NO901-1005 BLACK SEA (July 21, 2020) – Seaman Nakia Hardy stands lookout during a simulated towing exercise with Álvaro de Bazán (F101) onboard USS PORTER (DDG 78) while participating in exercise SEA BREEZE 2020 July 21, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

Date Taken: 07.21.2020