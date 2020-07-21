200722-N-NO901-1001 BLACK SEA (July 22, 2020) – Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Vogel (left) and Lieutenant Junior Grade Jacob Wirz (right) conduct small boat operations onboard USS PORTER (DDG 78) in support of SEA BREEZE 2020 July 22, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

