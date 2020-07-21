Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    Sea Breeze 2020

    BLACK SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200722-N-NO901-1001 BLACK SEA (July 22, 2020) – Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Vogel (left) and Lieutenant Junior Grade Jacob Wirz (right) conduct small boat operations onboard USS PORTER (DDG 78) in support of SEA BREEZE 2020 July 22, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 12:21
    Photo ID: 6282181
    VIRIN: 200722-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Breeze 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SeaBreeze2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT