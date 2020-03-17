Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter is grounded on the flightline at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2020. Marines from the Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron (HMHT-302), Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina, were temporarily stationed at Keesler to conduct flying and ground crew training in a different airspace environment to enhance flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6282093
|VIRIN:
|200317-F-DO876-1020
|Resolution:
|5298x3532
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
