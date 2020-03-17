Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training [Image 1 of 3]

    Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps crew members from the Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron (HMHT-302), Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina, work on a Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter on the flightline at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2020. The Marines were temporarily stationed at Keesler to conduct flying and ground crew training in a different airspace environment to enhance flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6282090
    VIRIN: 200317-F-DO876-1005
    Resolution: 4807x3205
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training
    Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training
    Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    81 TRW
    Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix
    A1C Seth Haddix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT