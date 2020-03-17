Keesler hosts Marine helicopter training

U.S. Marine Corps crew members from the Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron (HMHT-302), Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina, work on a Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter on the flightline at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2020. The Marines were temporarily stationed at Keesler to conduct flying and ground crew training in a different airspace environment to enhance flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

