Op Blue Hero: 97th AMW transports BMT grads to Keesler for technical training

Airmen exit from the rear of a C-17 Globemaster III from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, after graduating Basic Military Training and arriving at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on March 20, 2020. Due to the threat of COVID-19, Air Force BMT adjusted its procedure for transporting Airmen to their technical training location which eliminates unnecessary exposure to the general population while they are in route. Maintaining the integrity of the training pipeline is crucial to ensuring the Air Force can continue to deliver mission ready professionals to combatant commanders around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

