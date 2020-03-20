Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Op Blue Hero: 97th AMW transports BMT grads to Keesler for technical training [Image 4 of 5]

    Op Blue Hero: 97th AMW transports BMT grads to Keesler for technical training

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass, Second Air Force command chief, welcomes Airmen from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, after they arrived at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on a C-17 Globemaster III March 20, 2020, after graduating Basic Military Training. Due to the threat of COVID-19, Air Force BMT adjusted its procedure for transporting Airmen to their technical training location which eliminates unnecessary exposure to the general population while they are in route. Maintaining the integrity of the training pipeline is crucial to ensuring the Air Force can continue to deliver mission ready professionals to combatant commanders around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

