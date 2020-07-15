332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander soars into Al Udeid

U.S Air Force Brig. General Joseph D. Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, pilots an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 15, 2020. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 06:04
|Photo ID:
|6281853
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-VH373-0005
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
