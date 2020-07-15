Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander soars into Al Udeid [Image 1 of 2]

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander soars into Al Udeid

    QATAR

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Brig. General Joseph D. Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, lands an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 15, 2020. The avionics and electronics systems on the F-15E enable it to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

