U.S Air Force Brig. General Joseph D. Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, lands an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 15, 2020. The avionics and electronics systems on the F-15E enable it to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 06:04
|Photo ID:
|6281852
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-VH373-0030
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander soars into Al Udeid [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT