332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander soars into Al Udeid

U.S Air Force Brig. General Joseph D. Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, lands an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 15, 2020. The avionics and electronics systems on the F-15E enable it to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

