    US NAVY and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships sail together for a PHOTOEX [Image 2 of 3]

    US NAVY and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships sail together for a PHOTOEX

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) - Mine countermeasures ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and USS Patriot (MCM 7) sail in formation for a photo exercise with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Awaji (MSC-304) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by JMSDF forces)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 06:04
    Photo ID: 6281850
    VIRIN: 200721-N-N0010-0002
    Resolution: 4158x2767
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: MUTSU BAY, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US NAVY and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships sail together for a PHOTOEX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Patriot (MCM 7)
    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Pioneer (MCM 9)
    U. S. Navy
    JS Awaji (MSC-304)

