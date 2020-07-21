US NAVY and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships sail together for a PHOTOEX

MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) - Mine countermeasures ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and USS Patriot (MCM 7) sail in formation for a photo exercise with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Awaji (MSC-304) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by JMSDF forces)
|07.21.2020
|07.22.2020 06:05
|6281849
|200721-N-N0010-0001
|4077x2713
|5.26 MB
|MUTSU BAY, JP
|3
|0
|0
