Many choices

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Richard F. Jordan, 248th Medical Company (Area Support), looks though some of the estimated 2,000 handmade cloth masks sent from the United States to the unit at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 13, 2020. Troops and civilians at the base were able to use the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ